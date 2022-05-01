Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) to announce $53.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.03 million and the highest is $54.39 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $55.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $213.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.52 million to $219.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $243.19 million, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $261.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.16. 36,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,130. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $452.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

