Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $918.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.77 million. Cabot reported sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 388,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

