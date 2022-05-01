Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. Cactus posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 52.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Cactus by 39.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $584,000.

Cactus stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 412,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,614. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. Cactus has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

