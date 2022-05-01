CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to report $744.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.50 million and the lowest is $696.78 million. CAE reported sales of $706.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.