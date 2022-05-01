CafeSwap Token 1-Day Volume Tops $54.00 (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $111,516.46 and approximately $54.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CafeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.03 or 0.07286201 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043812 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 13,420,123 coins and its circulating supply is 12,986,070 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CafeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CafeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CafeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CafeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.