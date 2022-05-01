Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CALX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

CALX stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 3.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

