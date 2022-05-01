Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $50.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.57.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

