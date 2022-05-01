Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$167.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and issued a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating and a C$171.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$155.13.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$151.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The stock has a market cap of C$104.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at C$321,766.39. Also, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Insiders sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,109 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

