Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,035,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE CAJ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 219,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,995. Canon has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canon will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.