Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Global Payments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $136.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $217.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

