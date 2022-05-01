Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.