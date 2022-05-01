Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

