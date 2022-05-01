Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $104,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in DocuSign by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

DOCU stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -231.43 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

