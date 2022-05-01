Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 39.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

