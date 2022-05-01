Capital Management Corp VA Sells 6,328 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,964,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.84. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

