Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (CKHGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3991 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
Capitec Bank stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $81.95.
Capitec Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
