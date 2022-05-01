Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 319,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 157,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.96.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRDL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.
