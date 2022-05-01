Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 319,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 157,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,833,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRDL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

