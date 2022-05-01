Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives $67.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,268. The company has a market cap of $657.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

