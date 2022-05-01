Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Catalent worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,561,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

