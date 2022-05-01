Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.60. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

