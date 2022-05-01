CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 56.1% in April

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 363,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE IGR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.44. 444,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director Leslie E. Greis purchased 24,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $198,751.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph P. Smith bought 3,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,237 shares of company stock valued at $248,161.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,935,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,554,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,134,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 139,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,571,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

