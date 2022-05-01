CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

