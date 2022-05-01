CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

CBTX stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.93. CBTX has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CBTX by 114.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

