CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 167,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

