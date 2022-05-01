Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 51.85% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese updated its Q2 guidance to approx $4.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to approach $18.12 EPS.

CE stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,726,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Celanese by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after buying an additional 84,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Celanese by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after buying an additional 164,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

