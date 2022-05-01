Celo (CELO) Price Hits $2.47 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Celo coin can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00006402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $77.52 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00040099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.67 or 0.07249598 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

