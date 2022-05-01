Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,416. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBR shares. StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.