CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 691 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.57. 5,109,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,184,929 and have sold 1,111,452 shares worth $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

