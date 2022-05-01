CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 162 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,547,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,250. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average is $153.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.