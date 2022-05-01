CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,533 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. 128,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,624. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42.

