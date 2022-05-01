CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Garmin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,809,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.74. 1,388,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.11. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.