CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $7.03 on Friday, reaching $201.45. 1,333,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,591. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.81. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.70.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

