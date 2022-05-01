CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,008,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after buying an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $21.34 on Friday, reaching $431.55. 448,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $391.28 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.16 and a 200-day moving average of $438.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

