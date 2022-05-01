CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $10.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.50. 2,103,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,011. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.54 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

