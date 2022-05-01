CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,212. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

