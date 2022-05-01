CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.55 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.95.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $25.83 on Friday, reaching $418.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.