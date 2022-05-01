CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 515.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

VBR stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.79. The company had a trading volume of 489,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

