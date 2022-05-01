CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. 10,385,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.