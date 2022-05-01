CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 295.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after purchasing an additional 385,918 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $40,706,794 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,012. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

