CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,525 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 116,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,119,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,986,785. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.