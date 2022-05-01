CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in AutoZone by 2,338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

AZO traded down $58.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,955.47. 275,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,010.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,957.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

