CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 77 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,234,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.77. 1,366,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,041. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

