CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 772 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 4,137,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

