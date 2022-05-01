Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 461 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,912,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

