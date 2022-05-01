Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.59.

Shares of AJG traded down $10.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.49. 1,906,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.