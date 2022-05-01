Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 11,084 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 665.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.81 on Friday, reaching $220.76. 374,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average of $261.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $220.49 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

