Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($75.20) to GBX 6,100 ($77.75) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,545.77.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.12. 2,905,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,606. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

