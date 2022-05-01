Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 284.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 599,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,275,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.85) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.59) to GBX 2,300 ($29.31) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.04) to GBX 2,300 ($29.31) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

BHP traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

