Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $156.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,713,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day moving average is $135.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

