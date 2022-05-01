Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $394,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. 1,773,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,612. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

